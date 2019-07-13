A “help” box has been installed for after hours at the new Justice Center. Submitted photo

The Gardner Police Department has officially opened for business at 16540 Moonlight Road. The old facility at 440 E Main Street is closed and unmanned. There is still some vehicle and foot traffic in and around the old facility over the next few weeks as non-vital supplies and equipment are moved to the new facility on Moonlight.

The telephone number remains unchanged, 913-856-7312.

Always use 911 in an emergency.

An Emergency Call Box feature has been installed at the new Gardner Justice Center. The box, located to the left of the front doors (as you face them), has a button to push that will immediately connect to the police dispatcher after hours. Just talk normally in front of the call box as though you are using a telephone. The dispatcher can hear and speak with you, and can have an officer come to the Justice Center to meet you when necessary.

Currently the Gardner Justice Center is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The city will host a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new facility on July 11 at 9 a.m.