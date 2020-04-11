The new Gardner Justice Center is located at 16540 Moonlight Road.

The Justice Center’s Community Room is an official storm shelter. In the event of tornado activity in this area, Gardner PD will open the Community Room/storm shelter to the general public.

Severe weather season is almost here. Please make it a point to pay attention to all weather bulletins and announcements, and have a plan if this area goes under a Take Cover notice.

If your home does not have a basement, or you do not have access to a storm shelter where you live, plan on coming to the Justice Center if you live nearby. This storm shelter will be open for use in dangerous weather, and that will not change because of the Stay At Home Order.