A possible road rage incident on I 35 led to a shooting in Gardner on July 15 just before 1 a.m. Gardner police units were dispatched to the area of Center and Pawnee Streets for a reported armed disturbance.

Officers made contact with the 35 year old male victim in his car. He had been shot in the leg. He reported that he and another vehicle had been involved in a road rage incident out on I-35 and that they ended up together again around Center and Pawnee Streets, where he said the shooting took place.

The passenger in the suspect vehicle shot into the victim’s vehicle several times with a handgun. The suspect vehicle then fled the scene. It was later located by another police department and, after a considerable pursuit, was stopped near I-35 and Lamar.

The driver of the suspect vehicle was taken into custody. The suspect responsible for the shooting was not in the vehicle. He had been let out of the car shortly after the incident took place. He is described as a white male with red hair to his eyebrows and wearing a black hoodie. He was armed with an unknown caliber handgun.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information on this incident, please contact Detective Breneman of the Gardner Police Department at 913-856-7312.