Photos courtesy of Gini Liveley

Gini Liveley

Special to The Gardner News

Some people may not know that the monthly Harvesters Food Distribution event recently moved to Divine Mercy Parish at 555 W Main Street, after decades of being done at the Gardner Church of the Nazarene.

Prior to their first event, volunteers from Divine Mercy met with the Gardner Police Department in order to discuss and determine the best way to handle traffic flow for the hundreds of families that would be coming each month to get food from the event. Zach Roberts, GPD officer, was able to help the church volunteers set up a vehicle flow that would allow a maximum number of vehicles to utilize the church parking lot area and leave few vehicles out on the roadway. Now vehicles arriving are directed through the parking lot by traffic control volunteers. The plan works great.

The second distribution took place on June 24. Harvesters and Divine Mercy were able to help 231 families receive fresh fruits, vegetables and dairy products. Harvesters is aided by 61 community volunteers, including Becky Barton, who lightens the day with all of the families as they wait in line. She has been Darth Vader and other characters to make the folks smile.

Those volunteers were able to supply 12 pallets of food, a total weight of 13,891 pounds to the families who attended the event. Gini Liveley from Divine Mercy said “The organizers greatly appreciated the help they received from Officer Roberts.”

The next Harvesters Food Distribution will be 1 p.m. on July 22. The food distribution is for families in need of food, with no questions asked.

Volunteers from the community are always welcome to join the event.

For more information, contact the secretary at Divine Mercy, 913-856-7781, or email her at [email protected]