The Governor’s Council on Tax Reform has released its interim report for consideration by the Kansas Legislature, following months of meetings by the Council.

Last year, Governor Laura Kelly issued Executive Order No. 19-11 establishing the bipartisan Governor’s Council on Tax Reform.

Governor Kelly directed the Council to assess the state’s tax system, explore strategies to increase both effectiveness and fairness, receive input from stakeholders across the state, and submit an initial report with assessments and recommendations.

The Council submitted its recommendations in December and has now released the full interim report, which includes details on those proposals.

Among notable recommendations are a food sales tax rebate targeted toward Kansans who need it most, and a return to implementation of the Local Ad Valorem Tax Reduction Fund (LAVTRF) as a way to help local governments keep their property taxes low.

“I tasked the Council with an in-depth study of our tax structure,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “I am pleased with the diligent work the Council has done to research the current tax and budget situation in Kansas, and make sound recommendations that would return the state to a balanced approach of sales, income and property taxes. There’s a need for tax reform designed with adequacy, equity and stability in mind, and I welcome the Legislature’s consideration of the Council’s recommendations.”

The Council will continue working throughout 2020 and submit its final report prior to the start of the 2021 legislative session.

To access the full report, please visit: https://governor.kansas.gov/governors-council-on-tax-reform-report/