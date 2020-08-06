Governor Laura Kelly today announced Secretary Julie Lorenz of the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) will serve as Executive Director of the Recovery Office, in addition to serving as Secretary for KDOT. Cheryl Harrison-Lee has taken an interim job and will return to the private sector.

“Cheryl built the foundation for the Recovery Office during some of the most challenging times and dispersed $400 million to the Kansas counties that need it the most,” Governor Kelly said. “Because of her work, the Recovery Office is better positioned to succeed – with another $300 million ready to be dispersed to counties. I thank her for her service to Kansas.”

“I am pleased to have successfully established the strategic focus areas of education, economic development, health, and connectivity for the state of Kansas and fully completing the first $400M funding cycle and getting the second cycle of projects approved by the Executive Committee to address impacts of this worldwide pandemic,” Harrison-Lee said.

The Recovery Office, alongside the Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas (SPARK) Taskforce, is charged with the statewide distribution of over a billion dollars in federal funds Kansas received under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Governor Kelly also announces additional Recovery Office support staff: Shelbie Konkel – Deputy Executive Director ; Taylor Hawkins – Finance Coordinator; Gabe Dorsey – Special Assistant .