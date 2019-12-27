Governor Laura Kelly reappointed Dr. Jerry Degrado, Wichita, to the Kansas Board of Healing Arts.

The purpose of the board is to regulate 16 different health-care professions in the state and ensure that health-care professionals meet and maintain certain qualifications, with a goal of protecting the public from incompetent practice and unprofessional conduct by individuals who have been credentialed to practice in Kansas.

“Dr. Degrado is committed to protecting public health and to doing the right thing by patients and clients,” Kelly said. “He has been a leading contributor to the board, and I trust that he will continue to be an effective participant.”

Degrado is a Doctor of Chiropractic at Degrado Chiropractic in Wichita. Before being reappointed, Degrado, was nominated by the Kansas Chiropractic Association, which provides names per Kansas statute for the governor to consider. Degrado is on the Search Committee for a new executive director at the Kansas State Board of Healing Arts.

There are a total of 15 members on the board, all appointed by the governor. The board is composed of five medical doctors with a degree from an accredited school who have actively engaged in the practice of medicine and surgery in Kansas for at least six consecutive years immediately preceding their appointment; three osteopathic doctors; three chiropractic doctors; one podiatric doctor; and three members of the general public. Degrado will fill one of the three seats occupied by chiropractic doctors.