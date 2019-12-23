Governor Laura Kelly appointed Chuck Magerl, Lawrence, to the Council on Travel and Tourism.
The mission of the Council is to advise on the development of new tourist attractions in Kansas and the expansion of existing tourist attractions.
“Chuck Magerl has had a fundamental role in creating successful, appealing businesses and events in Lawrence,” Kelly said. “His expertise will be welcome in encouraging successful strategies that promote the tourism industry in Kansas.”
Magerl is an experienced entrepreneur and owner of Free State Brewery and WheatFields Bakery. He is the restaurant industry representative, selected from names provided per statute by the Kansas Restaurant and Hospitality Association.
He has significant experience in the food and beverage industry, as well as experience in community development and public events, with a focus on outdoor activities and explorations.
Governor announces appointment to the Council on Travel and Tourism
Governor Laura Kelly appointed Chuck Magerl, Lawrence, to the Council on Travel and Tourism.