Kansas Governor Laura Kelly addressing guests during the grand opening of Kubota distribution center at LPKC phase II. Submitted photo

Kubota Tractor Corporation today announced the completion and grand opening of its two, one million square-foot, state-of-the-art logistics facilities for its North American Distribution Center (NADC) on 200-acres of land within Phase II of Logistics Park Kansas City in Edgerton. The new campus is Kubota’s largest parts and supply chain campus in the North America and will significantly increase distribution capacity and streamline the company’s logistics processes for the timely delivery of Kubota-branded service parts and equipment throughout North America, Asia and Europe.

“Edgerton in tandem with our state and regional partners have a proven track record of thoughtful infrastructure planning to attract businesses and keep them growing over time, and Kubota is great example of what’s possible in Edgerton. We are thrilled to officially welcome them to their new home here,” said Donald Roberts, Edgerton mayor.

During the grand opening event, Governor Laura Kelly met with the company’s leadership team to learn firsthand of Kubota’s commitment to Kansas. “Kubota’s continued investment in our state since moving here in 2014 makes them an outstanding business success story for Kansas,” Governor Kelly said. “We are proud of our ongoing relationship with Kubota and pleased that today’s grand opening marks yet another major investment in our state and our workforce. We look forward to working together for continued success well into the future.”

“Today’s event represents Kubota’s continued growth and ongoing commitment to the North American market,” said Harry Yoshida, president and CEO of Kubota Tractor and Kubota North America Corporations. “With the increased warehouse capacity, advanced inventory systems and centralized logistic capabilities here in Kansas, we strengthen our business and become more competitive to meet our growing customer demand. We are proud to continue working with our city, county and state partners as we open our doors to create new job opportunities for Edgerton-area residents today and an even stronger foothold for Kubota here in the Midwest moving forward.”

The new facility will receive and process parts and equipment shipments from Asia and Europe, in addition to goods from suppliers in North America, with more capacity and with accelerated shipping speed for the timely delivery to Kubota dealers throughout its network.

The new campus also supports Kubota’s new Midwest Division office, which is an extension of the company’s existing divisional operation structure that provides regional support to Kubota dealers. Kubota’s other four division offices are located in Suwanee, Ga.; Fort Worth, Texas; Columbus, Ohio; and Lodi, Calif.

To demonstrate its philanthropic commitment to the new Midwest Division, Kubota’s senior management team awarded a tractor during the ceremony to farmer veteran Jake Sass, from Chatfield, Minn., through the company’s Geared to Give program. Sass is an Army veteran who served for more than seven years with deployments to Afghanistan and Jordan. He and his wife, Abbey, started Civil Sass Hops in 2017 as a diversification arm of Hillside Farms, a generational family farm. Since then, Civil Sass Hops has been completely self-financed through operational revenue and personal investments, with a long-term goal of having a fully-managed hop product line.

Sass and his wife joined Kubota for the event. “It’s very fitting to receive our first tractor from the Farmer Veteran Coalition and Kubota,” said Sass. “We have a picture of my great-granddad and his first tractor, and we take it with us to remind us of the family history and dedication to farming. A lot of rural communities put their sons and daughters in harm’s way and your organization is so supportive; I appreciate everything you do and we are so appreciative for this generous gift.”

Michael Jacobsen, Kubota Midwest Director/Division manager, was part of the selection committee. “Selecting a deserving veteran from our armed forces was not an easy task as all the candidates are worthy of a tractor,” he said. “But, there were a lot of things about Jake’s application that stood out, in addition to his solid business plan and his wife’s knack for marketing, he exhibited passion and pride for the land and taking his business to the next level. That’s what successful businesses are made of in this country and we believe he’s got what it takes to make it.”

About Kubota Tractor Corporation

Kubota Tractor Corporation, Grapevine, Texas, is the U.S. marketer and distributor of Kubota-engineered and manufactured machinery and equipment, including a complete line of tractors of up to 170 Gross hp, performance-matched implements, compact and utility-class construction equipment, consumer lawn and garden equipment, hay tools and spreaders, commercial turf products and utility vehicles. For product literature or dealer locations, contact: Kubota Tractor Corporation, 1000 Kubota Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051, (888) 4-KUBOTA [(888) 458-2682], Ext. 900, or visit KubotaUSA.com.

About the Farmer Veteran Coalition

Based in Davis, Calif., Farmer Veteran Coalition (FVC) mission is mobilizing veterans to feed America. FVC works to develop a new generation of farmers and food leaders, and expand viable employment and career opportunities through the collaboration of the farming and military communities. Through mentorship, peer support and career counseling, FVC supports veterans returning to or beginning careers in the food and farming industry. For more information on FVC’s application process, visit www.farmvetco.org. For more information on the “Geared to Give” program, visit www.kubotacares.com.