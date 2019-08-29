Gardner’s Good Samaritan project recently worked with area retailer to provide a window air unit for a local couple. Photo courtesy City of city of Gardner

Although air conditioning is a given in new homes and window units are available in dozens of varieties, a small segment of the population still does not have it. When the temperatures rise in the summer, the need to assist seniors and people with disabilities become vital to stay safe.

Gardner recently helped to get a window air conditioner for a local couple who had a small window unit that recently quit working, and they couldn’t afford to buy another one. That is where Albert Stutzman, Walmart manager, and Denise Hastings, claims manager, stepped in.

“Knowing that the temperatures were hitting above 90, there is only so much closing the shades and running a fan can do,” said Stutzman. “Those who are homebound can’t escape the heat and need air conditioning. We were glad to be able to help.”

Next to step up and help was Evan Spalding, local contractor and husband to Ilena Spalding, longtime Gardner Police Department employee. Spaulding donated his time and supplies to install the unit. After he got it running, the homeowners were very thankful and invited him inside for a picture next to their new air conditioner.

In the future, residents in need- and those wanting to help them- will have a place to connect and find resourcesm Steve Shute, mayor, is working with key leaders in the community to form the Gardner Samaritan Project. This initiative will connect those in need to volunteers and organizations that can help.