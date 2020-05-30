Gardner Municipal Airport is set to receive a $30,000 grant that can be used for operational expenses incurred after Jan. 20, 2020.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act was signed into law by President Donald Trump March 27, and included $10 billion in funds to be awarded as economic relief of eligible airports affected by the prevention of, preparation for, and response to the COVID 19 pandemic.
As a general aviation airport, Gardner was eligible for $30,000 to be used for operational expenses, including payroll, utility bills and other operational expenses. The grant can be used for operating expenses that were not incurred prior to Jan. 20, 2020.
GMA receives $30,000 grant thru CARES
