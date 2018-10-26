Glenn Schulz, 87, of Gardner, Kan passed away Oct. 24, 2018.

Glenn was born Jan. 2, 1931 in Prairie Center of Johnson County, Kan to John L. Schulz and Clara A. (Rausch) Schulz. He was a lifelong Gardner resident. Glenn graduated from Gardner High School in 1949. He went on to diesel mechanic school. Glenn joined the United States Army in 1953. He married Nancy Millbern on Jan. 23, 1953 in Fayetteville, Ark. Glenn worked at R.O. Corp in Olathe, Kan for 19 years where he retired. He was a farmer for over 50 years and worked at the Gardner Grain from 1961 to 1972. Glenn was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, where he was a youth leader for many years. He was a member of the Prairie Center Cemetery Board, the Gardner American Legion, and Olathe Trail Riders. Glenn was a leader of 4-H and a Charter member of the Blazer Booster Club. Glenn was a very patriotic soul, who loved his family and country. He will be dearly missed by family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Norman Schulz, Russell Schulz, Mildred Steed, and Chester Schulz; Glenn is survived by his wife, Nancy (Millbern) Schulz of 65 years; children, Roxie Jo Dillard of Kansas City, Kan, William A. “Willie” Schulz of Gardner, Gary W. Schulz (Diana) of Olathe, Kan, Glenna D. Connaghan of Gardner, and Ginger D. Crist (Darius) of Edgerton, Kan; foster son, Paul Kopenhafer of Beachwood, New Jersey; eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Service will be 10:00 am Tues., Oct. 30, 2018 at the First Presbyterian Church, 138 E. Shawnee, Gardner, with burial at Prairie Center Cemetery with Military Honors. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 pm, Mon., Oct. 29, 2018 at Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S. Center, Gardner, Memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Gardner or Gardner High School Alumni Scholarship Fund. Arrangements: Bruce Funeral Home, Gardner, KS (913) 856-7111. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.