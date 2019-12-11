Coach Hanna Kemp
Dec. 5 the girls wrestling team competed in their first mixer at Spring Hill. All of the hard work and dedication they have been pouring into the program in the past few weeks finally paid off.
Out of 24 schools and 180 girls, the team placed second overall. Collectively, the girls earned 210 match points and pinned 29 opponents.
All the wrestlers competed with strength. Alyssa Robinson quickly overpowered and pinned all three of her competitors.
Zoey Edwards and Natalie Yarbrough strategically fought hard to pin two opponents and earn 20 points each.
Ella Falkner and Sahaira Mora showed heart and endurance through all of their matches. Individually they acquired two pins and together they earned the team 36 points.
Girls wrestling take 2nd
Coach Hanna Kemp