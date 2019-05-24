Coach Derek Wilson
The season came to an end with a tough 1-2 overtime loss against Wichita East.
After a slow first half, the girls came out firing in the second half.
“We had every opportunity to put the game away and just couldn’t find the back of the net more than once,” said Derek Wilson, coach.
Goal scored by Brianne Gaut assisted by sister Kaylee Gaut.
“This has been the best group of students I have had the pleasure to be around. Just great people. The Seniors helped set a foundation for our program of the expectations and should be celebrated for their commitment and perseverance from all the changes they have endured during their careers,” Wilson continued. “The girls soccer program has a bright future ahead, no question about it.”
Girls lose soccer finale
