Coach Samantha Stratton
On Oct. 12 the Freshman A volleyball team hosted their Sunflower League tournament. There were 12 total teams, including GE, and the girls played very well and won.
They went 5-0 for the day, with wins over: Olathe East (25-11, 25-18), Olathe Northwest (25-13, 25-20), Lawrence (25-22, 25-19), Shawnee Mission West (25-4, 25-18), and for the championship match, Olathe West (25-18, 25-14).
During the championship match, Logan Ringel went 17/18 on the service line. Jadyn Padilla, Natali Jones, Bailey O’Sullivan and Kailana Chamnongchith had great coverage and passing in the back row. They also had great communication with their front row allowing the hitters to hit spots that were open. Bella Stubbs, Mae Jacobson and Riley Dempsey led the team in kills. Overall, it was a great day of Blazer volleyball.
The team went 12-0 in league, won the league tournament, and improved their overall record to 29-3.
Team members include:
Paige Schesser, Mady Most, Bailey O’Sullivan, Kailana Chamnongchith, Chloe Williams, Bella Stubbs, Logan Ringel, Riley Dempsey, Jadyn Padilla, Natali Jones, Mae Jacobson and Reaghan Davis.