Coach Hayley Christensen
Sophomore girls played great Sept 4 and ended the night with two wins and one loss.
To start off the night, the girls battled against Lawrence Free State. The first game the girls had a tough 25-20 loss. In the second game the girls took the match to three by winning 25-22. Unfortunately, the girls lost the last game 15-7 making it their first loss of the season.
The last two matches the girls swept both Olathe Northwest and Lawrence High.
Against Olathe Northwest the girls won 25-5 and 25-21. Against Lawrence the girls won 25-21 and 25-23.
For the night the team had Grace Davis leading the team with nine aces, Katie Thompson with six kills, Kylee Nguyen with six digs, and Gracie Serrioz 10 assist.
Girls battle Free State
