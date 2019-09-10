Coach Hayley Christensen
Sophomore girls played great Sept 4 and ended the night with two wins and one loss.
To start off the night, the girls battled against Lawrence Free State. The first game the girls had a tough 25-20 loss. In the second game the girls took the match to three by winning 25-22. Unfortunately, the girls lost the last game 15-7 making it their first loss of the season.
The last two matches the girls swept both Olathe Northwest and Lawrence High.
Against Olathe Northwest the girls won 25-5 and 25-21. Against Lawrence the girls won 25-21 and 25-23.
For the night the team had Grace Davis leading the team with nine aces, Katie Thompson  with six kills, Kylee Nguyen with six digs, and Gracie Serrioz 10 assist.