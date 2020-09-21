The Gardner Edgerton Youth and Community Program has worked with Johnson County Parks and Recreation Department to provide remote learning support for USD 231 district employees children ages 5-12, regardless of where the student attends school during remote learning this school year. JCPRD will provide child support and supervision at Wheatridge Middle School on days aligned with USD 231 school calendar from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Currently JCPRD has enrolled eight students whose parents are USD 231 employees and another five students who are previous JCPRD clients. In the event USD 231 is forced to extend remote learning into the elementary schools, GEYCP will work with JCPRD to provide additional support at elementary locations as needed.

Information for families on Virtual Homework Support (VHS) is scheduled to be released through email, social media, newsletters and posted on school websites. VHS will allow students to reach out to district educators with specific homework questions via Zoom sessions; Monday -Thursday, 4 – 8 p.m..District educators will be available via a virtual help desk to provide assistance to students who could use extra support with an assignment or project. Date and time sign-ups for USD 231 certified staff were opened Sept. 8.

(Note: Two hours into registration, over 150 available time slots have been claimed during the first quarter of the school year) GEYCP is using signup.com to facilitate work schedules. A link of the Zoom session.

GEYCP held seven CPR / AED certification classes during teacher in service, according to board documents. Future classes for all district staff who need to update or obtain certification will be scheduled in the upcoming weeks and continue as needed.