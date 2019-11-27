GERALD LOGAN LAMB

Gerald ”Jerry” Logan Lamb, 79, of Independence, Mo passed away Nov. 24, 2019

Jerry was born March 19, 1940 in Springfield, Ill to Orris Logan and Florence Mae (Trumpy) Lamb. He grew up in Illinois and graduated in 1958 from Collinsville Illinois High School. Jerry moved to Kansas in 1959. Jerry served in the United States Navy Reserves from 1962-1968 at ONAS Olathe Naval Station in Olathe, Kan. He worked as a delivery truck driver for Boyd Total Delivery, Westwood, Kan. Jerry previously worked for Knabe-Marley Gas Station in Gardner. He then owned the Gardner Pool Hall and later Jerry’s Tavern and in 1968 opened the Fireside Club which he sold in 1977. Jerry moved from Overland Park, Kan to Independence, Mo in 1992. He enjoyed food, TV shows, cooking, skeet shooting and spending time with his great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents. Jerry is survived by his daughter, Stephanie Lamb, Independence, Mo; three grandchildren: Ashley, Nichole, and Kaitlynn; five great-grandchildren.

Cremation. Celebration of Life 2-4 pm Sat., Dec. 7, 2019 at the Gardner American Legion Hall, Post 19, Gardner, Kan 66030. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Arrangements: Bruce Funeral Home, Gardner, Kan (913) 856-7111.