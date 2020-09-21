Amy Bilger
Just after two days of practice, the sophomore volleyball team had their first game against Olathe East Sept. 12.
As expected things started off a little rough and OE won the first set (26-28). In the second set, the girls were able to eliminate several small errors and get into a rhythm which led them to win the second set (25-21).
The Blazers kept the momentum from the second set and ended the third set with a win (15-11) and an overall match win.
GEHS volleyball team plays Olathe East
Amy Bilger