Derrick Abromeit
The varsity women took on more Sunflower League teams last week in Olathe.
Gardner lost 5-1 to OWest, lost 4-2 to OEast, and defeated SMNorthwest 4-2.
Wins on the singles side came from senior Jenna Mahoney who finished 2-1 at #1, and senior Maycee Beasley who finished 2-1 at #2.
On the doubles side, all three pairs finished 1-2, senior Julia Pogue and Junior Kelsey Morales-Macedo at #1, seniors Lily Keimig and Lexi Hodkins at #2, and sophomores Adah Siegfreid and Lauren Mulwa at #3.