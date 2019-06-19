GEHS All-Sunflower League Track & Field honorees are:
Boys Honorable Mentions:
Nick Allen, javelin
Trent Cochran, 1600m
Teven McKelvey, 300m hurdles
4x400m relay: SaeVheon Alcorn, TaeVheon Alcorn, Mitch Lumley, AJ Bohon
4x800m relay: Mitch Lumley, Quenton Walion, Owen Massaro, AJ Bohon
Boys 2nd Team Selections:
Jacob Serrioz, javelin
Teven McKelvey, triple jump
Mitch Lumley, 800m
Trent Cochran, 3200m
Boys 1st Team Selections:
Colton Goodman, pole vault
Dayton Williams, high jump
SaeVheon Alcorn, 200m
4x100m relay: Teven McKelvey, Jakob Renaud, Tae Alcorn, Sae Alcorn
(Matt Beyer as well on that relay)
Girls Honorable Mentions:
Kennedy Comstock, javelin
Morgan McIntire, pole vault
Sariah Hull, 100m hurdles
4x400m relay: Sariah Hull, Joy Haney, Chloe Hardeman, Kylie Moorehouse
Girls 2nd Team Selections:
Kendra Wait, 200m
Girls 1st Team Selections:
Kyle Moorehouse, 400m
Kendra Wait, 100m AND Shot Put
Wait was the only athlete, male or female, to be named unanimous Sunflower League All-First Team in two events.