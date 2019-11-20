The Gardner Edgerton High School Music programs will host the sixth annual Mattress Sale Fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 24, at GEHS.
The fundraiser, in conjunction with CFS Kansas City, offers 30 brand name mattresses for customers to try, along with pillows, sheets, and protectors. The products are new and have warranties. Prices start at twin, $199; full, $239; queen, $299; and king, $599.
GEHS music programs offer mattress sale
