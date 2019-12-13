Photos courtesy of USD 231

Coach Taylor Cordts

This weekend GEHS was host to what has been dubbed one of the top wrestling tournaments in the Midwest and the toughest in the state, including the state tournament itself.

With the spotlight shining on them, the Blazers rose to the level taking eighth out of 16 teams – finishing ahead of #9 ranked Lansing, #8 Manhattan, #7 Dodge City, #5 Olathe North, #4 Mill Valley and most importantly ahead of #1 Skutt Catholic from Omaha, Nebraska, a team that has won 11 of 12 state titles in Nebraska.

Out-of-state schools dominated the field with Allen ,Texas , number one 1 in Texas and 15 in the Nation ,winning the team title , followed by Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, and Southeast Polk Iowa. Eight of the 16 schools were from out of state and covered six total states.

Top finishers for the Blazers were AJ Rodrgriuez going 4-1 to take fifth, Caden Rodriguez also taking fifth with a 4-1 record, and Gus Davis going 3-2 to take seventh. His bracket included four state champions from four different states! The rest of the team performed extremely well with nearly everyone being 3-2 or 2-3 on the day.