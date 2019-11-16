Coach Michael Zegers
The debate team traveled to DeSoto to take on 14 other schools in a novice/open debate tournament last week.
The teams of Danny Forsyth/Klayton Wolsey and Jacob Riggs/Ethan Reiter finished the day with four wins and one loss, which was good enough for ninth and tenth place overall respectively. These four wins qualify Reiter for the state tournament in January.
Finishing the day with one win and four losses were the teams of Violet Rude/Shelby Beers and Cialey Simmons/Jacob Booton. Finishing with two wins and three losses was the team of Kenzi Clark and Lily Yoss. Three wins and two losses went to the teams of Karishma Campos/Harley Pruetting and Mara Smith/Sean Lanigan. The team of George Barrager and Jackson Edwards also competed in the tournament.
GEHS Debate team places at De Soto
