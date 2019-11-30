The GEHS Cheer Squad brought home their first-ever Kansas State High School Athletic Association trophy, placing third of 23 teams in the competitive 6A division. KSHSAA is in its third year of hosting a state cheerleading competition.
Team members are Josie Becker, Avery Bell, Jenna Bethune, Lindsey Bolen, Nyomi Campbell, Kylee DeFrancesco, Kassidy Dye, Taylor Grasser, Ryanne Ham, Cayleigh Hatton, Marly Henry, Addison Hofer, London Hollis, Claire Johns, Izzy Landau, Alex Lange, Makenzie Mabrey, Ali Mohney, Madison Ralston, Emily Reddin, Alyssa Robinson, Ashlynn Shambaugh, Hailey Sullivan, Madi Walker and Emery Watson.
GEHS cheer squad places 3rd
