Coach Michael Zegers

Jan. 14 saw the Bowling Blazers take to the lanes to take on perennial powerhouse teams Olathe Northwest, Olathe East and Shawnee Mission South.

The varsity boys struggled out of the gate, as only two of them ever had started on varsity. The team started two freshmen, Cole Darby and Ryan Rogers; two sophomores, Zach Reynolds and Jacob Kilgore; and two seniors, Austin Brewerand Nick Scalzi. Cole was the high bowler for the night with a nice 202 game in the mix.

The JV boys fared better, as they took second overall. Senior Peyton Haengkham, senior and first-time bowler, took individual first place honors with a 542 series and a nice 221 game.

The JV Ladies finished third overall. First-time bowler Chelsie Rankin took home first place honors individually with a nice 423 series.

The Varsity Ladies stepped up to a challenge. Blazers were down two varsity bowlers due to concussions and sickness, so the team had two junior varsity ladies move up to fill in, and fill in they did. Sophomore Maddy Riggs jumped in with a 407 series and I nice high game of 164, and freshman Isabella Rankin bowled an outstanding 504 series. Her final game was her highest game ever of a 207. This score put the Ladies over the top, beating Olathe East for first place by four pins.