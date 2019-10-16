Submitted photo

Coach Alexandra Fitzmorris-Sorn

The Blazers traveled to Lawrence High for the last league match of the season Oct. 11.

Lawrence fought hard, but the Blazers took the match in three sets, 25-22, 25-9, 26-24. With the victory, Varsity clinched the Sunflower League title.

It was an exciting night, and a celebration of all of the hard work that the team and program has put in so far this season to reach that goal, said Alexandra Fitzmorris-Sorn, coach. It was a full program effort; JV, sophomore and Freshman A. teams were a huge part of the victory last night, cheering back and forth against the Lawrence High student section all night.

Offensively, the Blazers were led by Morgan McIntire with 14 kills, followed by Jaylyne Bell with eight, Kendra Wait with seven, and Jordan Boone with three. Wait also led the team from the service line with four aces, followed by McIntire with two. Lauryn Karr, Kiersten Markos and Ava Bojanski added one ace apiece as well.

Defensively, the team was led by Erin Michael with 19 digs, Morgan McIntire with 15, and Ava Bojanski with 14 digs on the night. Wait added five blocks, Jordan Boone had two, and Markos added two on the night.