Coach Scott Seyl

8th Grade Varsity Score: The varsity boys lost in a close game to Paola in overtime. Dawson Williams had 16 points, 14 rebounds and six steals. Andrew Kamtio had five points and three rebounds. Kyle Oatman had six points, three rebounds and two steals. Mitch Mauk had two rebounds and three steals. Cadyen Sadler had five steals and one rebound. Derek Landis had two steals.

8th Grade JV Score: The 8th grade JV won 24-13. Dexter Carr had nine rebounds, four steals and three points. Amare Wilcox had five steals and two points. Harrison Yager had four rebounds and two assist. Tristan Combs had three steals. Camdon Carter had three steals. Aiden Wallen had six rebounds and two points.

7th Grade Varsity Score: The varsity 7th grade basketball team defeated Paola 41-22 on Jan. 31. Cooper Williams led all scorers with 17 points and added four steals and two assists. Taden Burke had eight points and two steals. Carson Hilton had seven points and five steals. Dalton Jackson added six points and five rebounds. Tucker Williams added seven rebounds and three steals. Colton Hawkinson had one point and grabbed seven rebounds and Alex Veeman grabbed two. Ethan Lange chipped in with two points. They are now 5-1 on the year.

7th Grade JV Score: The 7th grade JV traveled to Paola Jan 31. They walked away with a 19-13 victory. Ethan Lange was scoring leader with five points. Jackson Rhea and Dominic Tarr-Brooks each added four points. Jackson had three steals and Tarr-Brooks had four steals. Aleko Khundadze, Blake Weese, and Landon Kober each added two points. Weese had five rebounds. Jacob Hawkins and Parker Walion each had one point. Walion had six big rebounds as well. The Huskies travel to Louisburg High School Feb. 2 for a triangular with Louisburg and Paola.