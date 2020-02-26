Coach Pete Logan

The Gardner-Edgerton High School Athletics Department broke out the plaques Friday night. Two outstanding former GEHS athletes, Shelby (Lard) Krumm and Cassie Wait, were inducted into the GEHS Athletics Hall of Fame at halftime of the GEHS boys home basketball game against Olathe East.

“I’m just humbled that someone, somewhere thought that I was deserving of this, because, honestly, it’s just a reflection of the community and especially of this school district and all the people who invested so much time, energy, and effort into letting us play the sports that we could play and also be in the classroom and succeed,” Wait said. “I think that, without a very large army, this wouldn’t have been possible. I hope that they all know this is mostly just a reflection of their investment and energy into all of us students here at Gardner. I just happened to get lucky that it worked out for me.”

The festivities were emceed by Trailblazer Activities Director John Sedler and began with Krumm’s induction. Among the accomplishments of Krumm that were noted were her First Team All-State honors in volleyball her junior and senior years. Krumm earned All-Frontier League in her sophomore through senior years. Incredibly, she earned even more high school fame in basketball. The Class of 1990 graduate is still the GEHS school record holder for points in a game and in a season. She earned First Team All-Frontier League and First Team All-State her junior and senior years. During her senior year, Krumm’s peers selected her as the GEHS Homecoming Queen.

Krumm continued her volleyball career after high school. She earned a scholarship to play at an NCAA Division 1 program — the University of Kansas — where she was a four-year letter-winner. Krumm earned Academic All-Big Eight honors her junior and senior years and finished her career there ranking as one of KU’s all-time top 5 in assists.

At Friday night’s event, Krumm was introduced by her former high school basketball coach and English teacher, Skip Owens. Owens mentioned that it was easy to see his star player’s potential from early on. Owens told the story of a junior varsity basketball game when Krumm was a freshman. After one quarter, Owens’ JV unit was down 16-0 to Spring Hill. At that time, Owens could only spare Krumm for two quarters of the JV game, as he needed her for three quarters of the upcoming varsity game. Krumm made her entrance in the 2nd quarter. By the time that quarter was over, the score was 20-16 Blazers, with all 20 GEHS points being scored by Krumm.

Wait, Class of 2013, was the night’s second inductee, and she was introduced by former Gardner-Edgerton High School Principal and long-time Wait family friend, Tim Brady. Brady almost didn’t have enough paper to read off the multitude of accomplishent’s recorded by Wait. In volleyball, the former Blazer athlete was named the 2013 Kansas 6A Volleyball Player of the Year and Kansas Gatorade Volleyball Player of the Year. She was an Under Armour All-American and was a 4-time First Team All League honoree. She is the GEHS record holder in career kills (1,750) and digs (1,635).

As a track athlete, Wait was a three-time State Champion in pole vault. She broke three state records in the process. She recorded the third best pole vault mark in Kansas history. Wait was also a state medalist in the 100-meter dash and 4×100-meter relay. She was named a Kansas Honors Scholar and was co-valedictorian of her senior class.

Like Krumm, Wait also earned a volleyball scholarship to the University of Kansas. There she was named the 2016 Big 12 Volleyball Scholar-Athlete of the year, Big 12 Libero of the Year, and First Team All-Big 12. She also earned the 2015 Hero Sports Libero of the Year and helped lead her team to the Final Four her junior year where she was named to the All-Tournament Team. In 2017, she was named the Greater Kansas City Sportswoman of the Year.

Before the ceremonies started, Wait and Krumm reflected on the path that led to her Hall of Fame induction.