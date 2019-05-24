Coach Terry Zerr

The Lady Blazers traveled north to the 3 & 2 Complex to battle Old EKL foe Blue Valley Northwest in regional action.

The Blazers were locked up in a 2-2 tie going into the fifth inning thanks to an Amber Mott home run to dead center.

Unfortunately the Huskies bats came alive and put the Blazers in an 8-2 hole going into the top of the seventh.

But in true Blazer spirit, we don’t go down without a fight and scored six runs in the top of the seventh with clutch hit after another to tie it. The Blazers couldn’t hold on in the bottom of the seventh and lost 9-8 in a heck of a game.

“We appreciate the efforts of our three Seniors: Amber Mott, Ashlyn Anderson, and Gabby Schultz and the future is BRIGHT for the young Blazers returning,” Terry Zerr, coach, said.