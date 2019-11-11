Gary Otto Goltz, 77, of Olathe, Kan passed away Nov. 8, 2019 at Olathe Medical Center.

Gary was born March 9, 1942 in Plentywood, Mont to Harry Albert and Amelia (Otten) Goltz. He grew up in Montana, moved to Liberal, Kan and then to Olathe in 1990. Gary served in the United States Air Force for four years. He worked as a heavy equipment mechanic for Vermeer Great Plains Construction Supply in Olathe; retiring in 2005. He previously had worked for K & W Underground in Olathe. Gary enjoyed fishing, hunting and restoring cars. His passion was to help or teach mechanics to anyone that wanted to learn. Gary will be missed by family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; former wife, Betty Goltz and brother, Cliff Goltz. Gary is survived by his children: Gerry Wayne and wife Pauline Goltz, Rhome, Texas, Teri Lynn Goltz, Eudora, Kan and Dawn and husband Wally Borth, Baldwin City, Kan; sister, Diana Murch, Glasgow, Mont; grandchildren: Irene, Steffen, Jason, Meagan and Garrett; two great-grandchildren: Tristen and Caleb.

Visitation 2:00 – 4:00 pm Sun., Nov., 17, 2019 at Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S. Center, Gardner, Kan (913) 856-7111. A brief Memorial Service will be held at 9:00 am Mon., Nov. 18, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial follows at 11:00 am at Leavenworth National Cemetery, Leavenworth, Kan. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer green plants. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.