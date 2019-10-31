Mid America Bank opened their bank in Gardner on Oct.14 and had their ribbon cutting Oct. 23. Mid America Bank is a local, family owned community bank specializing in real estate lending. Mid America Bank opened doors in Baldwin City in 2001 and since has expanded to Lawrence, Wellsville, and now Gardner makes their fourth location. Mid America Bank is a top real estate lender in our market area. Homeowners appreciate their local underwriting, local servicing, and the wide variety of loan products they offer. Photos courtesy of Mid America Bank
LEFT: Dave Hill, President and Co-Founder of Mid America Bank. RIGHT: Gardner City officials joined Mid America bank employees during a ribbon cutting ceremony for the bank’s new branch. From left to right: (front row) Todd Winters, Mark Baldwin, Steve Shute, Jeff Hill, Julie Dean Hill, Rich Melton and Randy Gregorcyck (Back row) Dave Hill, Warren Bullock, Pam Hill, John McClymont, and Roger Arnold. Photos courtesy of Mid America Bank