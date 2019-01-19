Katey Foley (center) is pictured with USD 231 Pam Stranathan, USD 231 superintendent, and Mark Meyer, GEHS principal. Foley was recently presented the 2019 Horizon Award by the Kansas State Department of Education. Photo courtesy of USD 231

KSDE

Thirty-two first-year educators from Kansas are being recognized for their outstanding teaching skills through the 2019 Kansas Horizon Award program.

Locally, Katey Foley, USD 231, and Sarah Lenz, Katey Foley and Danielle Winkler, USD 230, were honored.

The 2019 Kansas Horizon Award recipients were announced Jan. 8 by the Kansas State Department of Education (KSDE).

The first-year educators will be honored at a special ceremony during the Kansas Exemplary Educators Network (KEEN) State Education Conference on Feb. 15 in Topeka.

The Kansas Horizon Award program, sponsored by KSDE, allows all school districts in the state an opportunity to nominate one elementary and one secondary teacher for the award. To be eligible for the award, teachers must have successfully completed their first year of teaching and have performed in such a way as to distinguish themselves as outstanding.

The program is a regional competition with four regions corresponding to the state’s U.S. congressional districts. Four elementary and four secondary classroom teachers may be selected for the award from each region.

Recipients of the 2019 Kansas Horizon Award were notified of their selection by Kansas Commissioner of Education Randy Watson.

“These 32 educators are shining examples of the great talent we have in Kansas,” Watson said. “I want to thank them for their time and dedication to the teaching profession. They are not only teaching Kansas students, they are instilling a love of learning, inspiring and igniting passions. We are fortunate to have such quality teachers in classrooms across Kansas. It is because of them that we move closer to our vision of leading the world in the success of each student.”

Local recipients include:

• Katey Foley, Gardner Edgerton High School, Gardner Edgerton USD 231

• Sarah Lenz, Wolf Creek Elementary School, Spring Hill USD 230

•Haley Poulter, Mize Elementary School, De Soto USD 232

•Danielle Winkler, Spring Hill Middle School, Spring Hill USD 230