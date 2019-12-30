The City of Gardner will host its annual citizens academy, Gardner You!, beginning Jan. 23. Gardner You! is a seven-week interactive civic and public information program that focuses on educating residents and business owners about the city’s governmental processes.
Gardner You! sessions will occur on Thursday evenings from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. at city hall or the Gardner Justice Center. Session topics include finance and budget, business and economic development, utilities and billing, city functions and programs, and boards and commissions. The academy also includes a tour of city facilities and a graduation ceremony.
Applications are available at City Hall (120 E. Main St.) or online at www.gardnerkansas.gov/gardneryou. There is no fee to attend.
Gardner schedules citizens academy date
