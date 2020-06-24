The Department of Justice (DOJ) awarded Gardner with $125,000 in grant money to fund an additional police officer. The officer’s role will be to implement community policing strategies to strengthen partnerships between law enforcement and its residents and enhance safety through collaborative crime prevention efforts.
“We are fortunate to receive this three-year funding to employ an additional officer dedicated to community relations efforts,” said Jay Belcher, police chief. “Our goal is to join forces with the members of our community to solve problems that impact Gardner and build a strong and trusting relationship with the public.”
Nearly $400 million was distributed to 596 law enforcement agencies nationwide through the DOJ’s Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) Hiring Program. Gardner was one of 15 recipients in Kansas.
