In its sixth annual study, financial technology company SmartAsset has found the most tax friendly places for retirees in each state. Gardner ranks # 33.
The study measures income, property, sales and fuel taxes for a prospective retiree.
Ranking for local communities include:
#19 Spring Hill, property tax rate 1.57 percent, sales tax $1,187, fuel tax $244 tax burden index 31.01;
#20 Olathe, property tax rate 1.28 percent, sales tax $1406, fuel tax $242, tax burden 30.51;
#33 Gardner, property tax rate 1.42 percent; sales tax $1,406, fuel tax $246, tax burden index 28.78;
#46 DeSoto, property tax rate 1.52 percent, $1,443 fuel tax $235, tax burden index 27.21
Edgerton was not listed in information received.
Additional details on the study results, methodology and interactive map:
https://smartasset.com/retirement/kansas-retirement-taxes#kansa
For a look at the most tax friendly places for retirees in Kansas, check out the table to the right: