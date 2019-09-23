The Gardner City Council Sept. 16 asked Ryan Denk, city attorney, and staff to contact Miami County Board of commissioners about the city’s plans to annex the Hillsdale water treatment plant.
The council during its last meeting Sept 3 authorized the mayor to execute a “consent to annex” the plant.
The plant is located in unincorporated Miami County, and city staff said it would save money on permitting fees paid to Miami County for construction projects at the plant. Fees were estimated at $150,000.
In other business, the city:
-Authorized a $154,234 contract to Central Plumbing, Heating and A/C Inc. to construct the Gardner Municipal Airport sanitary sewer extension project and a $50,526 contract with Professional Engineering Consultants for observation and engineering services for the project.
