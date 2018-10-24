On Tuesday, October 23, at approximately 6:07 p.m., Gardner police were dispatched to a train/pedestrian accident near North Moonlight Road and East Main St. Upon arrival, officers discovered a deceased woman who had been struck by a BNSF Railway train.

Officers identified the woman as Gardner resident Kelly Blackman, Gardner, age 48. Blackman was walking westbound along the train tracks and was struck by a westbound train. At this time, the incident is being investigated as an accident.

In 2014, a 52-year-old man died after attempting to cross the railroad tracks in front of a BNSF train near the intersection of Moonlight Road and Main Street. William Gainey, of Yankton, S.D., was fatally struck shortly after 6 p.m. on April l1.

Gardner and BNSF Railroad modified the Moonlight crossing in 2011 to qualify for approval from the Federal Railroad Administration for the designation as a quiet zone.

Trains are not required to sound their horns when crossing Moonlight Road since October 2011. There are exceptions to the quiet zone regulations. For safety reasons, train engineers are responsible for sounding horns within the quiet zone when workers are within 25 feet of the tracks or when other hazardous situations are observed.

In 2011, an average of 88 trains travel though the city daily.