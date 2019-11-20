Submitted photo

Two Gardner police officers and a deputy from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office were honored with a life-saving award late last week by the 2019 Metropolitan Chiefs and Sheriff’s Association at their annual Awards For Valor ceremony.

Gardner Officers Christopher Tritt and Michelle Koos and Johnson County Sheriff’s Deputy Robert Huff, were recognized for their life saving efforts during a call for service on the afternoon of April 27, 2019. The three were among a number of emergency responders dispatched to the Walmart at 1725 E Santa Fe in Gardner after a subject collapsed in one of the restrooms.

When these officers arrived, they located the subject, who was unresponsive and without a pulse. They performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the person until they were able to set up and utilize an automated external defibrillator and deliver shocks in order to restart the person’s heart. Their combined efforts aided in reviving the subject, who actually regained consciousness just before being transported to the hospital via ambulance.

Gardner Police Chief James Belcher said he was honored to be part of the ceremony, and to be there representing the men and women of the Gardner Police Department as two of their own received the Life Saving Award.

“Our congratulations go to Officers Tritt and Koos, and to Deputy Huff, for their decisive efforts that led to the saving of a human life,” he said. “Well done.”