The Kansas City Chiefs selected Officer Adam Taylor as a “Hometown Hero.” Taylor will be honored at the KC Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals game on Aug. 10, for his continued service and dedication to his country.
Taylor joined the Gardner Police Department in March 2017 following his five years with the Merriam Police Department. He also served in the Marine Corps. for ten years and has been commissioned with the Army National Guard for the past four years where he is a 1st Lieutenant and a SCOUT Platoon Leader.
Taylor has several deployments to include Iraq 2004-2005, Iraq 2006-2007, Afghanistan 2009-2010, and most recently Kuwait 2018-2019.
His many military accolades include:
• Iraq-Campaign Medal (he earned this three times)
• Marine Corps-Meritorious Mass Ribbon (he earned this award twice)
• Army Commendation Medal (received two times)
• Army Achievement Medal
• The United States Navy Achievement Medal
• USMC Good Conduct Medal
• Army Reserve Component Achievement Medal
• National Defense Service Medal
• Global War on Terrorism Service Medal
• Afghanistan Campaign Medal (received twice)
• Army Service Ribbon
• Overseas Service Ribbon
• Armed Forces Reserve Medal
• United States Navy Sea Service Deployment Ribbon (earned three times)
• NATO Medal
Gardner police officer named “hometown hero” by Kansas City Chiefs
