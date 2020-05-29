Officers Jake Marshall and Cameron McLain joined members of the Leawood Police Dept, Johnson County, KS Sheriff’s Office and Kansas Highway Patrol on a unity ride. The annual National Police Unity Tour was canceled because of COVID-19, so a local ride was organized. Photos courtesy of GPD

Two officers from the Gardner Police Department participated in a memorial bike ride between Gardner and Leawood on May 21.

This is the first time GPD has participated, according to Jay Belcher, police chief. The national police unity tour has several chapters across the United States. “It is designed to bring awareness to the officers who have died in the line of duty and the sacrifices they made,” Belcher said.

The ride normally lasts three days starting from several locations and all end at the National Law Enforcement Memorial in DC. The national ride was canceled due to COVID-19, so a local ride was created.

“We are extremely proud of Officer McLain and Officer Marshall for participating in this physically demanding event to bring awareness to the National Law Enforcement Memorial,” Bechard said. “We are also proud to have participated with our friends from the Leawood Police Department, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and Kansas Highway Patrol.”

Officers McLain and Marshall completed 20 miles of the ride on their patrol bikes. The ride went from the Leawood Police Department back to Gardner. Other participants continued on bicycles designed for distance rides to Topeka. The ride ended at the Kansas Law Enforcement Memorial.