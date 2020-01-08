Photo courtesy of Las Vegas Review-Journal
Will Lowe, who was born on Christmas Eve 1982 in Gardner to Alex and Susan Lowe, has been named to the Kansas Cowboy Hall of Fame in Dodge City. Lowe currently resides in Vernon, Texas, with his wife, Tiffani, a barrel racer. They have two sons, Garrett and Levi. Lowe was world champion bareback rider in 2003, 2005, and 2006. While in Gardner, he was a Kansas High School Rodeo Association bareback riding champion three times and once an all-around champion.