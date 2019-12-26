The Johnson County Library now offers free one-on-one help sessions with techie librarians to answer questions about technological concerns. The 30-minute appointments will be available on Monday afternoons, Tuesday mornings, and Tuesday evenings at the Gardner Library, 137 E. Shawnee, Gardner.
Librarians will provide help for Internet, email, eBoook, smartphone, and tablet questions. Registration for a one-on-one help session can be made by calling 913.826.4600.
Gardner librarians to help solve tech troubles
The Johnson County Library now offers free one-on-one help sessions with techie librarians to answer questions about technological concerns. The 30-minute appointments will be available on Monday afternoons, Tuesday mornings, and Tuesday evenings at the Gardner Library, 137 E. Shawnee, Gardner.