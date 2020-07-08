Humanities Kansas (HK) has awarded a Humanities Kansas CARES Act Relief grant in the amount of $2,288 to support the Gardner Historical Museum. The Humanities Kansas CARES Act Relief grants support to Kansas cultural organizations that provide humanities programming and are facing financial hardship due to the coronavirus. Grants are intended to be used for emergency general operating support and staff retention in the humanities and cultural nonprofit sector. The grant application period was May 13 – June 14, 2020.
