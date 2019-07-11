File photo
On Aug. 17, the city will host its annual Gardner Grind adventure race at Celebration Park, 32501 W. 159th St.
The trail on the west side of the park will consist of obstacles, water challenges, and of course, mud.
The competition is one-mile long and includes 15 challenges. The first heat will start at 8 a.m. with two to three heats following per hour. In addition to the race, there will be an hourly costume contest, music and snacks available to all. Each participant must be at least seven years old to participate. Register at www.gardnerkansas.gov/gardnergrind.