It’s graduation season, and for many former graduates this means working within the community.

In the Gardner Police Department there are seven former Gardner graduates including: Kathy Wilmoth, administrative assistant, Ilena Spalding, police records, Alexis Miller, animal control officer Detective Sgt. Todd Pembleton, Sgt. David Rollf, Officer Cameron McLain and Officer Faith Jolly.

“It is our honor and pleasure to be a part of the community that we serve and care for so much,” said Jay Belcher, GPD chief. “ I’ve always been told you will never work a day in your life if you love what you do, after 22 years I can honestly say that I still love what I do.”

Graduates include:

Kathy Wilmoth, administrative assistant, said she graduated from GEHS in 1978 and has worked with the GPD for 12 years. “I enjoy the people I work with and I like the thought of helping our city and the residents.”

Ilena Spalding, police records clerk, started out as a police officer. She graduated GEHS in 1979 and was a reserve officer from 1988-89 before becoming an officer from 1989-2016. “ I have been a Records Clerk from 2016 – present. This is my way of giving back to my community that gave to me in my formative years, and helped shape me into the person I am today. Thank you!”

Detective Sgt. Todd Pembleton graduated in 1989 and began work for the Gardner Department of Public Safety as a Reserve Public Safety Officer (PSO) from 1992 to 1994, while attending college. He was hired as a full-time PSO in 1996. In 1999 he left work work for a larger agency before coming back “ I returned to Gardner as a Police Officer in 2015. I enjoy serving in the community I grew up in. Even though Gardner has grown so much since I was in high school, it still feels like a small town to me. I always see friends and families I grew up with in the community during the course of my work, and it is rewarding to be able to help them when I can. I have worked in other jurisdictions, both larger and smaller, and there is nothing like the feeling of being able to provide service to people in a community you feel connected to.”

Sgt. David Rollf graduated in 1993. “ I’ve been with the city since then as I started on the fire department when I was 18. My 22 year anniversary on the PD is June 22.”

Alexis Miller, animal control officer graduated in 2014. “I love working as an animal control officer here in Gardner because it gives me great pleasure to help the citizens and their pets in the community I grew up in.”

Two other graduates are officers Cameron McLain and Faith Jolly.