Submitted photos

Gardner Glow was offered this year as a safe alternative to Gardner Grind.

“We had about 270 participants divided into three timeslots and had everyone start upon arrival to cut down on crowds and gatherings,” Amy Craft, special events coordinator. “People of all ages and abilities were welcomed to walk or run the Winwood Park Trail that had varying degrees of light and also provided some fun things along the course – hopscotch, zig zag lines, spelling jumps, etc.”

Because this was held as a way for family and friends to get out into the parks for fun, we did not offer awards or finisher medals.

Craft said people loved the photo booth and the djay was amazing and pumped up the crowd Each participant received a goody bag before the race and a cookie and drink when they finished. Craft said it is hoped the event will become an annual event.