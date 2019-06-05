Staff photo by Albert Rukwaro
Gardner Farmers Market opened for the season on May 24, and will be held on Thursdays from 4-7 p.m. (excluding Fair week, Aug. 4) at the Johnson County Fairgrounds in Gardner. Locally grown foods and handmade crafts will be available for purchase. The market will strive to improve access to healthy affordable food through a direct farm-to-consumer venue that will serve diverse populations. The farmers market is sponsored by the Gardner Grange and Gardner Parks and Recreation.