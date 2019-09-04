Coach Derek Wilson

All three teams took the field on Aug. 30 against Mill Valley.

In the first game in several years for many of our C-team players, they struggled getting much offense going as they ultimately fell 0-6. Damon Hollingsworth had several very good saves in goal.

JV played well but also couldn’t find the back of the net after having a few good opportunities. They played well but came away with a 0-1 result.

Varsity picked up a big time win after out shooting Mill Valley 23-14. After going down 0-1, we bounced back and took a 2-1 lead. After Mill Valley tied it with less than 10 minutes in the game, our boys kept their composure and put in the game winner a few minutes later.

Freshman Brayden Souter, sophmore , Landon Crump and Giovanni Contreras, juniors, scored the goals with assist from Brett Harding, Landon Crump and Jhoab Orta.