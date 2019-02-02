Eleven veteran educators have been selected to represent the Gardner-Edgerton School District in the state- sponsored Kansas Teacher of the Year (KTOY) program.

The Kansas Teacher of the Year Award recognizes and utilizes representatives of excellent teaching in the elementary and secondary classrooms of the state.

Local teachers selected include: Edgerton Elementary, Kelly Erickson

Early Childhood; Gardner Elementary, Joy Dwyer, Math Specialist; Grand Star Elementary, Laura Scoma, Third Grade; Madison Elementary, Lacy Hinkle, Inter-Related; Moonlight Elementary, April Meyer, First Grade; Nike Elementary, Mandi Hodo, Reading Specialist; Sunflower Elementary, Betsy Beverage, First Grade;

Pioneer Ridge Middle, Sarah VanDeBerghe, Communications; Trail Ridge Middle, Kristen Gore, Science; Trail Ridge Middle, Kristen Gore, Science; and Gardner Edgerton High , Julie Gillette, English Language Arts.

Its mission is to build and utilize a network of exemplary teachers who are leaders in the improvement of schools, student performance and the teaching profession.

A district selection committee will now evaluate the applications of each nominee and identify two (one elementary and one secondary) outstanding educators to represent the district in the statewide program.

As part of the process, these two finalists will complete a set of essays related to their current practice, solicit letters of reference from administrators, students, parents, and peers, and participate in a videotaped lesson and follow-up interview.